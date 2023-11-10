Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.76 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

