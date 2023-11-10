Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

