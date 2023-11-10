Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 961 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,205 shares of company stock worth $11,425,157. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

