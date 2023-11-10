Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 15,367 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

