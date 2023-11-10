Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 106.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock worth $2,075,260. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

