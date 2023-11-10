Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Paychex Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.02 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

