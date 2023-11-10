Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

BA stock opened at $193.34 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $168.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.