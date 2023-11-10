Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $86,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after buying an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 70.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,897,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Stock Performance
PCTY stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.36 and a 200-day moving average of $189.66.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCTY
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paylocity
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.