Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 624.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.94.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

