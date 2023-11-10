Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

