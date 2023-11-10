Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $198.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

