Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Enphase Energy by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.