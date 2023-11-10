Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

