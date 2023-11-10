Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $922,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $180.76 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $242.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

