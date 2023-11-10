Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 231.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,413 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

