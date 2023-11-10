Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

