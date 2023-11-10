Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 502,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $2,130,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

