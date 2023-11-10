Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of -94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

