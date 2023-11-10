Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 186 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $509,185.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $509,185.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,633,652 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

