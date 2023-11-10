Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 366 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Target were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Target by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 137,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.16. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

