Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after buying an additional 475,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

VONV opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $72.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

