Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 56 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $181.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

