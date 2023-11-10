Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 565,791 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 565,791 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

