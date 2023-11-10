BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $4.97. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 19,590 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LND. TheStreet raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $510.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.86.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Stories

