BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 7.5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.33. 3,013,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,558,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 82.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BRF during the second quarter worth $62,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

