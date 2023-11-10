Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

BRE stock opened at C$11.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.22. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.93. The firm has a market cap of C$113.00 million, a PE ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.84 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.