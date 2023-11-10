Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $911.38 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $487.19 and a 12 month high of $929.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $856.90 and its 200-day moving average is $823.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $376.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

