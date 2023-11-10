Brokerages Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT at $6.60

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.97 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 1,700.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,673 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Baozun by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 57,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

