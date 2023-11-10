Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $56.81

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,314,468,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

