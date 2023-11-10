Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) PT at $10.52

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.52.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $1,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,927,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,613,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $1,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,927,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,613,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $45,125.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,240.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687,906 shares of company stock worth $15,511,567 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

