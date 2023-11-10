Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BN. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

