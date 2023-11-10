Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BN stock opened at C$44.50 on Friday. Brookfield has a 52 week low of C$38.92 and a 52 week high of C$55.00. The company has a market cap of C$72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 318.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.82.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of C$31.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 4.2980132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

