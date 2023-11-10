Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Lowered to $29.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEP. Mizuho cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $22.10 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

