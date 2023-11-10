Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($32.09) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goodbody raised Bunzl to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.50) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($36.90).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,934 ($36.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of £9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,023.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,894.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,947.87. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,680 ($33.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,226.48 ($39.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 4,413.79%.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.54), for a total transaction of £145,128.80 ($179,149.24). 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

