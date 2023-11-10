Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Up 6.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cabaletta Bio traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 50,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 552,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

CABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CABA

Insider Activity at Cabaletta Bio

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $193,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $487,850 over the last three months. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.