Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPE

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $31.45 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.71.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.