Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.67.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.96 and a one year high of C$29.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.20.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$283.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.30 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7135135 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

