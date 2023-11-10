Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1,096.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.14. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

