Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294,144 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 974,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,196,000 after acquiring an additional 194,899 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 119,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

