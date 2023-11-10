Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,394 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on ARVN. Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.
Arvinas Stock Performance
Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
