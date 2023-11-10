Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 133,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 179.4% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock opened at $369.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

