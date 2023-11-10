Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,764 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Power Integrations worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 316,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $1,892,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $3,198,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $69.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,564.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,440 shares of company stock worth $2,118,582 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

View Our Latest Report on Power Integrations

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.