Candriam S.C.A. Has $13.84 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,807 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $103.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

