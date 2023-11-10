Candriam S.C.A. Has $16.26 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,978 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.13.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

