Candriam S.C.A. Has $17.24 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.72.

First Solar Stock Down 3.8 %

FSLR stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.16 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average is $181.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,371. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

