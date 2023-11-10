Candriam S.C.A. Has $9.78 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 579.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 580,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,415 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,211,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

