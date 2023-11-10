Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,381 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

