Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $16,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 453.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

