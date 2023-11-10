Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 34.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 336,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 189,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,707,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 46,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $166.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

