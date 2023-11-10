Candriam S.C.A. Raises Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,703 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.72% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDYA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $431,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $25,819.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,859 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $29.38 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

